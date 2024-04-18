Activists being harassed, say BRS leaders in complaint to DGP

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BRS leaders, led by former MLA Balka Suman, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with DGP Ravi Gupta, accusing the police of filing false cases against party activists and harassing them.
Assistant Inspector General Ramana Kumar received a copy of the complaint from the delegation on behalf of the DGP.
In its complaint, the BRS urged the DGP to withdraw a case filed against their party worker, Salvaji Madhava Rao. It also demanded the formation of an inquiry committee comprising top police officials to investigate cases against BRS workers in an impartial manner.
The complaint said, “The Congress government in the state has made a mockery of democracy within four months of coming to power. People who question the policies and performance of the government are facing troubles from the police. The police are acting on behalf of Congress leaders.”
The BRS leaders alleged that the entire populace of the state is angry with the behaviour of the police, adding that irrespective of which party is in power, the police should act in a manner that upholds democracy and freedom of speech.
However, some policemen are allegedly following the commands of ministers and ruling party MLAs, the delegation added.