Activists being harassed, say BRS leaders in complaint to DGP

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BRS leaders, led by former MLA Balka Suman, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with DGP Ravi Gupta, accusing the police of filing false cases against party activists and harassing them.

Assistant Inspector General Ramana Kumar received a copy of the complaint from the delegation on behalf of the DGP.

In its complaint, the BRS urged the DGP to withdraw a case filed against their party worker, Salvaji Madhava Rao. It also demanded the formation of an inquiry committee comprising top police officials to investigate cases against BRS workers in an impartial manner.