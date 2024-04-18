After coasting to victory in 2019, BRS nominees find themselves struggling

HYDERABAD: The BRS, whose candidates won the 2019 General Elections with huge margins ranging from 75,000 to 3.6 lakh votes, appears to be struggling to hold on to its seats five years later.

The party’s struggle has got a lot to do with the fact that it faced a bitter defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Subsequently, some MLAs and a few sitting MPs shifted their loyalties to other parties, leaving the second-rung leaders demoralised.

The BRS won nine Lok Sabha seats in 2019, and seven of these seats were won with huge majorities.

In the last election, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, the BRS candidate from Medak, party president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s native district, won with a majority of 3.15 lakh votes. The BRS polled 5.96 lakh votes, the Congress 2.79 lakh and the BJP 2.01 lakh votes.