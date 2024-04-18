All ‘Raos’ will be jailed: Telangana Minister Komatireddy

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said that it appears that all the ‘Raos’, starting from former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao to KT Rama Rao, will go to jail in the phone-tapping scandal or in some other case.
Addressing a press conference, he said, “I don’t know how many double-bedroom houses should be constructed within the jail premises.”
He mentioned that former minister G Jagadish Reddy from Nalgonda would also be jailed for awarding a contract worth thousands of crores to BHEL on mere nomination. “BRS leaders are upset as MLC K Kavitha is jailed and are making statements against the state government, which was voted to power by the people,” he added.
He ridiculed BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, Kavitha, for seeking bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. “Kavitha was the kingpin of the liquor scam. How can she campaign in the elections? Will anyone vote for a party which sold liquor bottles under the guise of Bathukamma? They cannot win even a single seat. Within three months after the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS will vanish,” Venkat Reddy added.
Stating that the state will uncover the conspiracies of BRS if they hatch any, Venkat Reddy challenged them to double their conspiracies. He said that Congress workers will chase the BRS leaders if they plan any conspiracies. He remarked that not even nine MLAs would be left in the pink party if the Congress wanted to induct BRS MLAs.