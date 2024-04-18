All ‘Raos’ will be jailed: Telangana Minister Komatireddy

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said that it appears that all the ‘Raos’, starting from former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao to KT Rama Rao, will go to jail in the phone-tapping scandal or in some other case.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “I don’t know how many double-bedroom houses should be constructed within the jail premises.”

He mentioned that former minister G Jagadish Reddy from Nalgonda would also be jailed for awarding a contract worth thousands of crores to BHEL on mere nomination. “BRS leaders are upset as MLC K Kavitha is jailed and are making statements against the state government, which was voted to power by the people,” he added.