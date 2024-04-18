BJP biased against south India, alleges Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of “banning” southern states from development, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that all important posts have gone to people from north India.

Revanth, one of the star campaigners for the AICC, made these comments while campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in Kerala from where the Congress MP is contesting again.

“Important posts like President, Vice President, Union Home and Defence ministers were given to people from north India,” Revanth pointed out.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TPCC president exuded confidence that his party would be voted to power at the Centre in coming elections and Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister. He predicted that Rahul Gandhi will serve as prime minister post for the next 20 years while representing Wayanad in Parliament.