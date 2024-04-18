BJP biased against south India, alleges Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of “banning” southern states from development, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that all important posts have gone to people from north India.
Revanth, one of the star campaigners for the AICC, made these comments while campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in Kerala from where the Congress MP is contesting again.
“Important posts like President, Vice President, Union Home and Defence ministers were given to people from north India,” Revanth pointed out.
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TPCC president exuded confidence that his party would be voted to power at the Centre in coming elections and Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister. He predicted that Rahul Gandhi will serve as prime minister post for the next 20 years while representing Wayanad in Parliament.
Revanth described Modi as a “champion of corruption”. He cited the instance of the Supreme Court striking down the electoral bond scheme, which he said was the biggest scam in the world.
Stating that the people and Opposition parties have lost faith in EVMs, Revanth alleged that Modi was scared of holding elections on ballot papers. He raised concerns over elections being conducted on EVMs while many other countries have reverted to ballot papers.
Accusing the prime minister of not giving any assistance to southern states, Revanth said that Modi doesn’t have a moral right to seek votes in these states. He reminded the prime minister that southern states are also part of the country, and demanded to know why Modi was only focusing on north India even during the elections.
He also asked why a bullet train was promised to Gujarat and not even listed for southern states in the BJP manifesto.
Revanth also alleged that Modi has irreparably damaged the country in the last 10 years.