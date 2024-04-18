BJP to make a spectacle of nominations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India set to issue the notification for fourth phase of the 2024 General Elections on Thursday, all political parties plan to make most of the filing of nominations.

Sources in the BJP say that the saffron party is keen that its candidates make a huge show of the process of filing of nominations by taking out massive rallies. The party plans to deploy chief ministers from various BJP-ruled states, Union ministers and other important national leaders to be part of these rallies.

BJP state chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who is contesting from Secunderabad constituency will file his nomination on April 19. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will escort Kishan Reddy to the Secunderabad collector’s office where the latter will file his nomination papers. BJP sources said that Rajnath Singh will arrive in Hyderabad on April 18 and will hold a meeting with retired Army officials. Following Kishan Reddy’s nomination rally, he will visit Khammam.