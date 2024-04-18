BJP to make a spectacle of nominations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India set to issue the notification for fourth phase of the 2024 General Elections on Thursday, all political parties plan to make most of the filing of nominations.
Sources in the BJP say that the saffron party is keen that its candidates make a huge show of the process of filing of nominations by taking out massive rallies. The party plans to deploy chief ministers from various BJP-ruled states, Union ministers and other important national leaders to be part of these rallies.
BJP state chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who is contesting from Secunderabad constituency will file his nomination on April 19. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will escort Kishan Reddy to the Secunderabad collector’s office where the latter will file his nomination papers. BJP sources said that Rajnath Singh will arrive in Hyderabad on April 18 and will hold a meeting with retired Army officials. Following Kishan Reddy’s nomination rally, he will visit Khammam.
BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender is scheduled to file his nomination papers on April 18. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is likely to attend this rally. On the same day, Medak candidate M Raghunandan Rao will file his papers and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Kishan Reddy will attend the rally at Sangareddy.
BJP national vice president DK Aruna will file her nomination papers for the Mahbubnagar seat on April 18 accompanied by party’s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman.
Reports suggest that BJP Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind will file his nomination papers on April 19, accompanied by turmeric farmers.
Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay is scheduled to file his nomination papers on April 25. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel will take part in the rally. Patel will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool later in the day.
The other candidates from the BJP are also planning to make their nominations memorable.