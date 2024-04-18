BJP’s quest for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With its focus on expanding in south India, the BJP national leadership is keen to win at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and has been pushing its candidates to ensure this target is met.

The BJP strategy is simple — retain the sitting seats and expand the party presence in other constituencies. Accordingly, BJP candidates, both new and incumbent, are campaigning vigorously to surpass their previous margins.

The party’s four sitting MPs — G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao — had won their seats comfortably in the last election. However, there have been some notable developments in the past five years.

While the party retained three incumbents, Kishan, Arvind and Sanjay, it has replaced Bapu Rao with former MP Godem Nagesh, a move aimed at strengthening BJP’s prospects in the region.

However, the political landscape in Telangana presents a different scenario this time, with both the ruling Congress and the primary opposition, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), actively vying for seats. This poses significant challenges for BJP candidates and the state party unit.