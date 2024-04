NALGONDA: A class 6 student of the Social Welfare Boys’ Residential School in Bhuvanagiri, Ch Prashanth, 12, died after battling for life at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted for food poisoning a few days ago.

He was among the 15 students of the school who had fallen ill after eating contaminated food at their hostel on April 11. While Prashanth and another student, Krishna, were shifted to a private hospital in Uppal for better treatment as their condition had turned critical, others were discharged the same day from a local hospital at Bhuvanagiri.

After Prashant’s health further worsened, he was shifted to Rainbow Hospital where he was put on a ventilator. He breathed his last on Tuesday night.

While the boy’s father Mahesh is a borewell rig driver, his mother Parijatha is a daily-wage worker at Jablakpally of Bhoodan Pochampally mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

Parijatha, who was disconsolate on seeing her son’s body, regretted her inability to visit her son for Ugadi as per his wish.

Mahesh alleged that his son died because of delay in taking him to hospital immediately after he suffered from food poisoning.