Denied ticket, Peddapalli MP might shift to BJP

PEDDAPALLI: As nominees across the state gear up to file their nominations, there seems to be discontentment among those who believe they were denied the opportunity to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It is learnt that Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh is upset with the Congress for not nominating him and is likely to join the BJP in the near future.

Though he is yet to confirm the development, this piece of news has gained traction on social media and has created interest in political circles. Venkatesh had won the Peddapalli seat in the 2019 General Elections on a BRS ticket but moved to the Congress after the recent Assembly polls hoping that the grand old party would nominate him. However, since his hopes are now dashed as Congress has nominated Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, son of Chennur MLA G Vivek, he is planning to shift to the BJP.

It is to be noted that the saffron party has already named Gomasa Srinivas for the seat. However, there is discontentment over his candidature and the party cadre has alleged that he has maintained a low profile even during the campaign period.

Local leaders said that if Venkatesh joins the saffron party, the votes may split between the Congress and BJP. Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to reach the MP for comment on the issue.

Discontentment over saffron party candidate

While the BJP has already nominated Gomasa Srinivas for the seat, there is discontentment over his candidature. Local leaders said that if Venkatesh joins the BJP, he could be nominated from the Peddapalli segment and split the votes meant for the Congress.