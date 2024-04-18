Hyderabad police warn of legal action against attempts to 'distort' ex-MLA's son accident probe

HYDERABAD: City commissioner of police (CP) K Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday warned that legal action would be initiated against those trying to ‘distort’ investigation into the accident cases involving former Bodhan MLA Aamir Shakeel’s son Raheel.

Shakeel shared a video from Dubai alleging that West Zone DCP Vijay Kumar was targeting his son. He challenged the charges and alleged that the investigation was biased and orchestrated by Vijay Kumar to target his son.

“If my son Raheel is guilty, let law take its course. But efforts to falsely implicate him in cases he has not committed are unjust. There is no evidence linking my son to the Jubilee Hills case. The matter should be investigated transparently, either by the CBI or under the supervision of a sitting judge. Why is there a political vendetta against my son,” Shakeel asked in the video.