Lok Sabha candidates make beeline to astrologers

KARIMNAGAR: With the process of filing of nominations set to start from Thursday, candidates are rushing to astrologers to fix an auspicious time to file their papers.

These candidates have a common question — what is the most auspicious time and date between April 18 and 25. Srinivas Sharma, an astrologer, says that three days in this period April 19, 21 and 24 are the most auspicious.

However, since April 21 being a Sunday, it is not possible for any candidate to file his or her nomination papers.

With candidates getting their sets of nomination papers ready, it’s a busy time for their advocates, tax consultants and astrologers.