Lok Sabha candidates make beeline to astrologers

KARIMNAGAR: With the process of filing of nominations set to start from Thursday, candidates are rushing to astrologers to fix an auspicious time to file their papers.
These candidates have a common question — what is the most auspicious time and date between April 18 and 25. Srinivas Sharma, an astrologer, says that three days in this period April 19, 21 and 24 are the most auspicious.
However, since April 21 being a Sunday, it is not possible for any candidate to file his or her nomination papers.
With candidates getting their sets of nomination papers ready, it’s a busy time for their advocates, tax consultants and astrologers.
While BRS candidate
B Vinod Kumar is yet to announce the date he plans to file his nomination papers for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, BJP nominee Bandi Sanjay has already fixed his nomination date on April 19. Sanjay plans to file the second set of nominations on April 24. He also visited the Sringeri mutt and took the blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.
The Congress is yet to announce its candidate, though Velichala Rajender Rao is said to be the front-runner for the ticket.
Meanwhile, the district election officials have made all necessary arrangements to receive the nomination papers.