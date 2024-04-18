Mass drive by GHMC to remove ‘split voters’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Election authorities have observed instances of registered voters from the same family having to cast their votes in different polling stations across 15 Assembly constituencies of the district.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have asserted that a mass exercise underway since the past year to remove such anomalies and ensure that all members of a family living in the same location are brought under a single polling station.

According to official data, between May 2023 and March this year, measures have been taken to bring 3,78,713 (3.78 lakh) ‘split voters’ to a single polling booth. The GHMC also identified 1.81 lakh non-standard house numbers and corrected them between January 2022 and March 2024. The civic body also took up the deletion of duplicate, photo similar entries (PSE) and demographically similar entries (DSE), during which 54,259 entries were deleted.