Motkupalli to stage stir against Congress decision to ‘ignore Madigas’

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu announced that he would stage a protest on Thursday against the grand old party’s decision to “ignore the Madiga community”.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the former MLA said there was nothing wrong in the contentions of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) chief Manda Krishna Madiga, who lambasted the Congress for not nominating even one member from the Madiga community for any of the 17 Lok Sabha seats across the state.

Alleging that the Congress was treating Madigas as “untouchables”, Narasimhulu said the party only gives low-level posts to them but keeps harping about it.

He reiterated that he had no intention to cause damage to the grand old party’s reputation but to ensure justice for the community.

“The party (Congress) has given two tickets for candidates within the same families. What sin did the Madigas commit that they have no representation,” he asked, adding that if the Congress doesn’t correct the “injustice” meted out to Madigas, it will face defeat.