Pink party leaders start invoking Telangana sentiment

SIDDIPET: Fighting for the party’s survival, BRS leaders have started invoking the Telangana sentiment once again, as evident from a recent election campaign meeting held in Sultanpur of Sangareddy district.

This was in stark contrast to the past 10 years, where BRS leaders barely invoked the Telangana sentiment.

MLC Desapati Srinivas and former MLA Rasamai Balkishan used the dais in Sultanpur to attempt to revive the fervour of the Telangana movement by speaking about past gatherings where songs and impassioned speeches held sway.