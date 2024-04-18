Pink party leaders start invoking Telangana sentiment

SIDDIPET: Fighting for the party’s survival, BRS leaders have started invoking the Telangana sentiment once again, as evident from a recent election campaign meeting held in Sultanpur of Sangareddy district.
This was in stark contrast to the past 10 years, where BRS leaders barely invoked the Telangana sentiment.
MLC Desapati Srinivas and former MLA Rasamai Balkishan used the dais in Sultanpur to attempt to revive the fervour of the Telangana movement by speaking about past gatherings where songs and impassioned speeches held sway.
Some from within the BRS voiced their dismay at these tactics, saying that the focus is being shifted from the achievements of the pink party over the last decade and the progress made. “Instead of highlighting the achievements made during their party’s rule, these leaders are indulging in nostalgic rhetoric, aimed at stirring emotions rather than informing voters,” the critics, not wishing to be named, said.
The MLC used the dais to attack Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, drawing criticism.
This section also said that shifting the focus to the Telangana sentiment risks overlooking the reasons for the recent electoral defeat and taking corrective measures. Lower-level activists lamented the lack of accountability within the party leadership. They said that meeting BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was next to impossible since he remained inaccessible.