SCR sets new record, achieves Rs 20K crore revenue in FY 2023-24

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) achieved a record Gross Originating Revenue of Rs 20,339 crore during FY 2023-24, surpassing the previous high of Rs 18,976 crore from 2022-23 by 7%.

One of the major factors for the increase in revenue was the major thrust given by the zone towards meeting passenger demand.

The zone adopted a strategy of continuous monitoring of demand across various directions so as to introduce new trains, special trains wherever necessary and also augment the existing trains where there was substantial demand.

During FY 2023-24, 6,921 extra coaches were attached on a temporary basis in 117 trains to meet higher passenger demand. These initiatives led to the Zone achieving its best-ever originating passenger earnings of Rs 5,731.8 crore.

Simultaneously, SCR transported 262.62 millions of originating passengers during 2023-24 compared to 255.59 million during 2022-23.