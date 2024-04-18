SCR sets new record, achieves Rs 20K crore revenue in FY 2023-24

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) achieved a record Gross Originating Revenue of Rs 20,339 crore during FY 2023-24, surpassing the previous high of Rs 18,976 crore from 2022-23 by 7%.
One of the major factors for the increase in revenue was the major thrust given by the zone towards meeting passenger demand.
The zone adopted a strategy of continuous monitoring of demand across various directions so as to introduce new trains, special trains wherever necessary and also augment the existing trains where there was substantial demand.
During FY 2023-24, 6,921 extra coaches were attached on a temporary basis in 117 trains to meet higher passenger demand. These initiatives led to the Zone achieving its best-ever originating passenger earnings of Rs 5,731.8 crore.
Simultaneously, SCR transported 262.62 millions of originating passengers during 2023-24 compared to 255.59 million during 2022-23.
Another significant factor contributing to the record originating earnings was the unprecedented performance observed in the freight segment.
In FY 2023-24, SCR achieved an originating freight revenue of Rs 13,620 crore, marking the highest-ever figure and a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year.
The SCR also attained its best-ever revenue in other coaching segments during the year 2023-24. This includes parcel revenue, ticket checking revenue and many more.
The zone registered Rs 512 crore in other coaching segments during 2023-24 as compared to Rs 414.87 crore during 2022-23. The zone has also registered Rs 474 crore in sundry earnings which is 28% that last year of Rs 369 crore.