Telangana Congress MLA facing ED probe in touch with Himanta

HYDERABAD: As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, two prominent members of the Congress — a former MP who is currently an MLA and a sitting MP — are barely taking part in the campaign as they grapple with the prospect of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials summoning them in separate cases before voting day.

The looming threat of ED action has not only unsettled these two leaders, but has also had an effect on the party, if sources are to be believed.

The ED, which initiated a case against the MLA during the Assembly elections, is reportedly expediting its investigation. Sources said that a notice might soon be issued to him, summoning him for questioning. This has come at the worst possible time for the MLA as his close aide has been fielded from a Lok Sabha seat.