Telangana govt likely to construct cofferdam at Medigadda

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to construct a cofferdam above the seventh pier of the Medigadda barrage to divert water from the Godavari river for the Kharif season.

The government is expecting the preliminary report from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in two to three days. “Once, we receive the report, the chief minister will take the final call on how to go about the damaged Medigadda barrage,” sources in the government said.

Though there were reports that the contracting agency, L&T, had come forward to repair the damaged piers of the Medigadda barrage on its own, the sources neither confirmed nor denied it. They added that they would follow the suggestions given by the NDSA in letter and spirit.

Asked about giving the coffer dam construction works to L&T, the sources said if the company were capable then it would have been considered such a proposition during the planning and execution of the Medigadda barrage itself.