Transgender devotees marry Lord Shiva as part of ancient ritual

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A large number of devotees belonging to the trangender community thronged the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada from far-off places, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, on the occasion of Rama Navami on Wednesday.

As part of a centuries-old ritual, after the conclusion of the kalyanam, several transgender devotees, dressed as brides, tied the knot with each other as a symbolic way to marry Lord Shiva. The kalyanam took place at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Devalayam, an associate temple of the Rajarajeshwara temple, located in the temple town.

Executive officer D Krishna Prasad offered silk clothes to the deities. Priests performed the kalyanam and later, the sacred rice used during the ceremony was distributed to the devotees. The temple authorities, in coordination with philanthropists, offered free meals for the attending devotees. The transgender community will depart from the temple town on Thursday after offering bonams at the Baddi Pochamma temple.