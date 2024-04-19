48 candidates file nominations on first day

As many as 48 candidates have filed papers on the first day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha election on Thursday. Voters across the 17 constituencies of Telangana will exercise their franchise on May 13. Among the prominent leaders who filed their nominations on the first day were Eatala Rajender (BJP, Malkajgiri), M Raghunandan Rao (BJP, Medak), DK Aruna (BJP, Mahabubnagar), Sanampudi Saidi Reddy (BJP, Nalgonda), Mallu Ravi (Congress, Nagarkurnool) and Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Congress, Zahirabad).

Addressing the media, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that candidates can also submit their nomination online. “The candidates should also submit a printed copy of their nomination papers to their respective Returning Officer by April 24, 2024,” he said.

When asked whether a sitting MLA can contest the Lok Sabha elections on behalf of parties other than the one he or she is representing, the CEO said this was a legal issue and instructions were given to Returning Officers in this regard.