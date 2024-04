HYDERABAD: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday reportedly said the leaders who defected to the Congress are unhappy with their decision. “A senior Congress leader contacted me and said he, along with 20 MLAs, would move to the BRS. But, I said that there was no need to bring 20 legislators with him,” the former chief minister added.

Addressing a meeting with election candidates for Lok Sabha polls and senior party leaders here, he said, “The BJP had conspired to topple the BRS government even when it had 104 MLAs. Do you think the saffron party will spare the Congress which has 64 MLAs?”

Responding to MLC K Kavitha being jailed, KCR said: “Her arrest is illegal. Kavitha has not done any wrong. Agencies have failed to show evidence of even `100 as proceeds of crime. During the BRS rule, a case was filed against BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, who tried to topple the state government. To take revenge, the BJP lodged false cases against Kavitha. If there was no case on BL Santhosh, there would be no case on Kavitha.” The BRS supremo said he would take part in a statewide bus yatra from April 22.

Cong’s ‘culture of negligence’ led to infra issues: KCR

During the meeting, he also distributed B-forms to the candidates and Rs 95 lakh in cheques towards election expenditure.

Expressing concerns over the provision of irrigation and drinking water apart from electricity supply in Telangana, the former CM lambasted the alleged inefficiency of the current Congress government stating that infrastructural problems were cropping up after a decade. He attributed this to Congress’ purported “disregard for the welfare of the people and the underprivileged, which is driven by a culture of negligence”.