Congress finalises candidates for remaining 3 Lok Sabha seats

HYDERABAD : The Congress high command has reportedly decided to field former MP and senior leader Ramasahayam Surender Reddy’s son Raghuma Reddy as its candidate for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat and former MLA Velichala Jagapathi Rao’s son Velichala Rajender Rao from Karimnagar. The party has also finalised Sameer Waliullah as its candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, AICC sources said.

An official announcement is expected on Friday. It may be mentioned here that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had been lobbying for the ticket for his wife Mallu Nandini while Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had been seeking the ticket for his brother Prasad Reddy. However, the party took the decision based on various surveys, the sources said.

They said that the party finalised Rajender Rao for Karimnagar after considering various factors, including caste. The party had earlier assured former MLA Algireddy Praveen Reddy a ticket.