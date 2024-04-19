Congress men extorting money in Danasari Anasuya's name: BJP MLA

ADILABAD : Sirpur Kagaznagar BJP MLA P Harish on Thursday wrote an open letter to Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethaka demanding action against Congress leaders who he alleged were collecting money in her name in Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

Giving details of his open letter to media persons here, Harish alleged that a group of Congress leaders were harassing real estate businesspersons and extorting lakhs in the name of Seethakka, who is also the district in-charge minister.

“In Kagaznagar town, a lady doctor was threatened to donate `10 lakh to the Congress under the pretext of Lok Sabha elections. The extortionists said that a part of the money was the share of Seethakka,” the BJP MLA alleged.

Harish said that the doctor, and many businesspersons and others approached him and complaining about the alleged extortion racket. He alleged that former MLA Konneru Konappa and Congress constituency in-charge R Srinivas were involved in the extortion racket.