Congress will get sweeping mandate, BRS a zero: Uttam Reddy

The Congress CEC [Central Election Committee] meetings have been going on for some time to choose candidates for the three pending constituencies. What is the reason for the delay?

In segments where the competition is more intense, the Congress high command is deliberating with various leaders.

Any surprise from Khammam in the offing?

I don’t think so.

A lot of tickets have been given to leaders who have just come from other parties. It’s one thing to welcome them but to also reward them with tickets… How is it being taken by long-time party workers and leaders?

Winning elections is very important for any political party in this country now. With winnability and social justice as the two criteria, the Congress is allocating tickets. I personally think that it’s a good decision to give the tickets to some of the new entrants. They are better than whatever aspirants we had in-house. So this is a process now being followed by all political parties in all elections throughout the country, and there is nothing wrong with it. Whoever has more chances of winning, any political party will opt for such a candidate.

There is belief in the political circles that the Congress did not field strong candidates in a few segments. What is your response?

I think the 14 candidates who have been picked by the Congress so far are the best in those constituencies. I am quite sure that we will get a sweeping mandate in Telangana.

After your term as PCC president, you have not got a post in AICC?

I’m quite comfortable and satisfied with the position that I’m in now. Whatever role has been assigned to me, I am performing that role. I have two departments that are fairly large [Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies] and deeply linked with the lives of the entire Telangana public. In the party, whatever role has been assigned to me, I’m doing it to the best of my ability. It’s also a matter of greater prestige that I am part of the 15-member CEC of the AICC. As of now I’m satisfied and content with what I have and where I am.

It seems the Congress is trailing in at least nine segments. Why do you think it is happening? Especially when your party has just won around 100 days ago.

I think your information is not correct. The Congress is targeting 15 seats in Telangana.

Do you second the statement of the CM that this election is a referendum on your 100-days rule?

It is a Congress vs BJP election. Since we have formed the government, our performance will also be judged. We have done remarkably well in the short time that we have been in power.

BRS and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao are alleging that though there is a chance to lift Godavari water from Yellampally project, the Congress government is portraying Medigadda as useless.