‘Derogatory’ remarks: KCR seeks one week to respond to ECI’s notice

HYDERABAD : Responding to a notice served on him by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged “vulgar, derogatory and objectionable” comments he made against the Congress and its leaders, BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday wrote a letter to the commission, seeking one week time to submit his explanation.

‘We received a letter from KCR asking for one more week time, citing various reasons. He directly wrote a letter to ECI, a copy of which was given to us. We have also forwarded the letter to the ECI. The ECI has to take a call on this,” State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said. On April 6, the ECI received a complaint from TPCC vice-president G Niranjan, alleging that KCR made vulgar, derogatory and objectionable remarks against the Congress during a press conference in Sircilla on April 5.

No complaint against Madhavi Latha

Meanwhile, the CEO said that they have not received any complaint from anyone over a controversial video in which BJP Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha is reportedly seen directing arrows at a mosque during Rama Navami procession. “As and when complaint is received from any person, we will look into the issue and take appropriate action as per the law,” Vikas Raj said.