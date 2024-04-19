Hyderabad consumed 4,053 MW on April 18

HYDERABAD : The power demand in Greater Hyderabad touched 4,000 MW as early as April this year. On May 19, 2023, the highest power demand in GHMC was recorded at 3,756 MW. This figure was surpassed on April 1, 2024, with a demand of 3,832 MW. Even higher, the demand on April 18, 2024, was recorded at 4,053 MW.

Despite the daily increase in demand, the officials successfully managed to provide uninterrupted power to all consumer categories. Maintenance services were completed in January to prevent any disruptions in the power supply.

Officials said that there was an increase of 16 to 20 per cent in power demand this year when compared to previous three years. The increase was 2.5 percent in March 2023 over March 2022, and 1.81 percent in April 2023 over April 2022. However, in April this year, the demand increased by 16.11 percent, and consumption increased by 17.59 percent.