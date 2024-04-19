Hyderabad: Tahsildar named as accused in kidnapping, extortion case

HYDERABAD: Talakondapally Tahsildar Katta Venkata Ranga Reddy has been named as accused number 11 in a kidnapping and extortion case from 2023. About a week ago, the Mokila police issued a notice to him and two other accused.

In the notice, the police stated that they prima facie found that the tahsildar could be related to the case based on the confession of the other accused, statements from witnesses and verification of call detail records.

Venkata Ranga Reddy was allegedly involved in the extortion of one Srinivas Raju, who was kidnapped by a gang at Kondakal village.

Srinivas Raju is the owner of 50 acres of land in Chandradhana village. According to police, he also owns several acres of land in other locations.

On November 15 2023, he was purportedly kidnapped by a gang led by Suryanarayana Raju and others. A day after kidnapping him, the gang reportedly took him to the Tahsildar’s office and extorted him by illegally registering 30 acres of his land in their names.

“The Tahsildar registered 30 acres of Srinivas’ land in Suryanarayana’s name without checking proper verification documents,” the police said. In return, he is said to have received monetary benefits.

Meanwhile, the police also revealed that an Assistant Commissioner of Police from the Hyderabad Commissionerate is allegedly involved in the case. The ACP had reportedly helped in the kidnapping of Srinivas Raju. However, the investigation team refused to confirm further details about the senior officer.

So far, the police have named 13 people as accused in the kidnapping and extortion case. It is said that more people could be involved in the case.

When the case was initially registered on November 15, 2023, the Mokila police had mentioned only IPC Section 363 in the FIR, on charges of kidnapping. However, upon further investigation, they also included IPC Sections 365, 386, 327, 120-B r/w 149, also adding extortion charges. Further investigation is on.

