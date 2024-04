HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the BRS will not win a single seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the BJP is Congress’ main rival.

Speaking to TNIE as part of Hyderabad Dialogues, the senior Congress leader said, “The BRS has been reduced to a zero in Telangana. In about 10 seats, we don’t have competition. In one seat, MIM is our opponent and in the remaining six, the BJP is our rival.”

Uttam held former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the drought-like situation in the state. He said, “No proper soil test and geological studies were conducted in Medigadda. KCR and his team have blundered and plundered.”

On Krishna waters, Uttam asserted that much more water was diverted to Andhra Pradesh from separate Telangana than ever before in combined AP. “Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II has been formed with new terms of reference. We have put in a claim for 700+ tmcft,” he said.

Of the 811 tmcft allocated to undivided Andhra, Telangana is currently receiving 299 tmcft while Andhra gets 512 tmcft.