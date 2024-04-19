Lok Sabha elections a battle between Modi, INDIA parivars, says Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday described the coming Lok Sabha elections as a battle between two parivars — Modi parivar and INDIA parivar.

Revanth, who is currently campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, was addressing a gathering of farmers.

“Modi parivar comprises ED, EVMs, CBI, Income Tax, Adani and Ambani. INDIA parivar includes Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Wayanad family.”

“We are fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The battle is between Varanasi and Wayanad,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the Congress-led INDIA bloc forming the government at the Centre, the Telangana chief minister said that Rahul Gandhi will take oath as prime minister on June 9. He said that the TPCC had requested asked Rahul Gandhi to contest from Telangana but he chose Wayanad.

Stating that the Gulf countries like Dubai (UAE) have developed due to the hard work of people of Kerala, he said “but Kerala has not been developed”.

Alleging that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members are involved in corruption,he said that he was surprised to know the role of CM’s family members in the gold smuggling case.

“The Enforcement Directorate and I-T department filed cases against Pinarayi Vijayan. But Modi is not taking action against him because they have a secret deal,” he said.

“We have to fight with the Centre to get the benefits and funds that are due to the states. States like Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Delhi are fighting for funds but the Kerala chief minister is not showing any interest,” he added.

Revanth also described Vijayan as a “communalist”, he said: “Pinarayi Vijayan is seen as a CPM chief minister and a communist leader. But he is not a communist. He is a communalist. That’s why Vijayan is supporting BJP candidate Surendran in Wayanad.”

Referring to Manipur, he said: “When hundreds of Christians died at the hands of BJP goons in Manipur, Modi and Amit Shah did not visit the state. But Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur and met the victims.”