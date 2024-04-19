Mercury at 45 degree celcius in Hyderabad on torrid Thursday

HYDERABAD: Mercury levels touched 45.20 Celcius in the state on Thursday, marking the hottest day of the year so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-30 Celcius in the next two days.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hajipur in Mancherial district and Madugulapally in Nalgonda district recorded 45.20 Celcius on Thursday, followed by Asif Nagar in Hyderabad with 41.80C. The maximum average temperature during the day within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits stood at 40.9°Celcius against 38.8°Celcius Normal.

Many parts of the state also received light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers, with Rangareddy district receiving 42.5 mm of rainfall followed by Nirmal district at 17.5 mm of rainfall.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rains and thundershowers for the next seven days, with a yellow alert being issued for the state till April 22. Hyderabad will witness partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours.

To avoid sizzling heat, people prefer staying indoors

Due to the extreme heat during summer, many people are hesitant to leave their homes to attend to office or personal matters. In the Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, temperatures have risen from 38°Celcius to 42°Celcius in a single day, creating challenges for residents in both villages and towns. This heatwave has negatively impacted local businesses.

Street vendors and small business owners are facing difficulties due to the intense heat. To help mitigate these challenges, officials have directed NREGS labourers to work from 12 pm to 5 pm, and various other departments have advised their staff to take precautions when working outdoors in the heat. During the afternoon, road traffic is sparse, while hospitals experience high patient loads during the morning and evening hours.