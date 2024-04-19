Sales executive loses Rs 12 lakh to part-time job scam

HYDERABAD: Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a senior sales executive of Rs 12 lakh under the garb of part-time jobs in a span of two weeks.

According to the complaint, the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Borabanda, was approached by one Aarvi on Telegram on April 7. She told the complainant that they had a part-time job that required one to submit 25 quest surveys for cars in a single day. In return, the participant would earn up to Rs 800–Rs 1,300, Aarvi reportedly said, promising to guide the victim throughout the procedure until the time she receives the commission.

Believing the offer at face value, the sales executive registered on a platform suggested by the fraudster and started submitting car surveys. Initially, she received about Rs 1,000 for her job. However, she was then told that her trial period was over and that she had to pay Rs 10,000 to continue her tasks.

Although the victim was apprehensive, she paid the money and kept participating in the tasks as the fraudsters had convinced her that she could cash out her deposit along with her rewards after completing 75 surveys. Thereafter, the victim kept investing and was also encouraged by the fraudsters to upgrade her account status by depositing more money.

As days passed, she realised she was stuck in a cycle of negative balances on her account and the team asked her to keep making additional deposits. She spent over Rs 13.20 lakh and then when she wanted to get out of the programme, they refunded only Rs 34,000 while stating that the amount due to her was Rs 27.92 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC.