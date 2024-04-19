Telangana: ‘Herbal treatment’ by ‘baba’ claims life of 11-yr-old boy

ADILABAD: An investigation into a missing boy case unravelled a case of blind faith and death of an innocent 11-year-old in Asifabad.

On April 16, a woman named Malleshwari from Nambala village in Rebenna mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district approached the police to lodge a complaint that her son Sulva Rishi has been missing for the past three years.

Investigating the case, the police found that the boy had been taken to the ashram of one Bheemrao “baba” in Pasigam village three years ago for treatment after he frequently fell ill. The boy was administered “herbal treatment” at the ashram where he succumbed to his illness.

His body was then buried with the assistance of his father, Srinivas, on the outskirts of the village. The boy’s father did not reveal the death to his wife as he reportedly did not want to tarnish the ashram’s reputation.

DSP P Sadaiah told reporters that Rishi had been ailing for an extended period. The family turned to the Bheemrao Baba believing in his promises of herbal treatment.

When her son did not return home, Malleshwari questioned her husband who was evasive in his replies. In her complaint, she said that she faced harassment from Bheemrao Baba. Her complaints to Srinivas went in vain, the complaint said.

Following Malleshwari’s complaint to the police, Bheemrao Baba was detained. His interrogation led to disclosure of the burial spot.

On Thursday, the police exhumed the remains of Rishi’s body in the presence of the tahsildar and sent them to the forensics laboratory.

Rebenna Circle Inspector N Chitti Babu said that cases against Bheemrao Baba and Srinivas were filed under various Sections of the IPC, including 420 (cheating), 354-D (stalking), 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).