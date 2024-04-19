Telangana: Madhavi Latha apologises after arrow sparks row

HYDERABAD: K Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday tendered an apology for hurting the sentiments of anyone following outrage over a video clip in which she is seen pointing an imaginary arrow in the direction of a mosque during the Rama Navami procession on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Siddiamber Bazar on April 17 when the BJP candidate was taking part in the procession atop a vehicle.

Issuing a clarification and an apology on X (formerly Twitter), Latha said: “It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in the media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it is an incomplete video, and if sentiments are hurt, then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals (sic).”

Latha, a debutant in politics, is contesting against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Reacting to the video clip on Thursday, Owaisi condemned Latha’s actions and termed them vulgar, provocative and aggressive.

He alleged that the BJP and RSS want to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad.

“Earlier, they just used to abuse me, but now they are exhibiting such (derogatory) actions to? Their members are exuding vulgar, provocative, and aggressive actions in front of a religious structure. If I had done the same act, you can imagine what would have happened then,” Owaisi said.