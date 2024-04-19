Telangana: Thousands witness coronation of Lord Rama at Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: The coronation ceremony (pattabhisekham) of Lord Rama was performed on a grand note at Midhila stadium within the premises of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday. Thousands of devotees from across the country gathered to witness the event.

The deities were taken from the main temple to the stadium amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. Lord Rama was adorned with ornaments like Chintaku Patakam, a sword, a golden umbrella and golden ‘padukalu’ to mark the occasion, while Lord Anjaneya was adorned with a pearl necklace. Special pujas were performed in the main temple prior to the ceremony.

Governor CK Radha Krishnan attended the ceremony and presented silk clothes to the presiding deity on behalf of the state government.

However, despite the festive atmosphere, the high temperatures posed challenges for the devotees. Many had to walk over a kilometre to reach the Kalyanamandapam, with only a few battery-operated vehicles available, which were insufficient for the large number of attendees. There were complaints that common devotees lacked adequate transportation facilities to the venue, unlike VIPs and officials who could access vehicles easily.