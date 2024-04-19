Telangana: Tough task ahead for In-charge ministers in this LS polls

HYDERABAD: Barely four months in office, members of the Congress Cabinet have a formidable task on hand as they face the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Being ministers, they have no option but to prove their mettle in the constituencies they are in charge of.

The party high command has designated 10 ministers as constituency in-charge and all of them have to cope with internal factions, the antagonism towards the newly-joined leaders, discontent among second-rung leaders, candidate weaknesses, and other pressing issues.

The in-charges also have to contend with the aggressive campaigning by the BJP and BRS.

While the BJP aims to win at least 10 Lok Sabha seats so that its plans to form the next government in the state, the BRS is leaving no stone unturned to criticise the ruling Congress.

Ponguleti’s dilemma

Though the Congress has not announced the candidate for the Khammam seat, the in-charge minister, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, has a tough task at hand. If his brother, Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, gets the ticket, he has to pacify Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Thummala Nageswar, as well as other aspirants. If Prasad Reddy does not get the ticket, Srinivasa Rao’s own supporters may not work hard for the victory of the official candidate.

In Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is trying his best to keep his hold over the constituency by making sure the party candidate, K Raghuveer Reddy, son of senior leader K Jana Reddy wins. The minister is spending at least five days of the week in Lok Sabha constituency and is conducting election preparatory meetings in every Assembly segment. Venkat Reddy exudes confidence that Raghuveer Reddy will win comfortably.

Heat is on in Karimnagar

Ponnam Prabhakar, who is the in-charge for the Karimnagar seat, faces a difficult task. Prabhakar not only has to contend with the aggressive campaigning of sitting MP Bandi Sanjay of the BJP, he also has to ensure that whenever the Congress finalises its candidate, he makes the most of the limited time available. Meanwhile, the BRS and BJP candidates have completed two rounds of campaigning.

In Peddapalli, Minister D Sridhar Babu is facing a tough time from second-rung leaders who are unhappy with the official candidate. Sridhar Babu has been trying to convince them that the party candidate, G Vamshi, has the backing of the high command, but the second-rung leaders are upset that the Gaddam family has been unduly favoured with multiple members getting tickets.

Unhappy 2nd-rung leaders

Thummala Nageswar Rao, who is the in-charge for Mahabubabad seat, has a relatively easier task at hand. The party won a majority of the Assembly segments that come under the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat. However, the second-rung leaders are reportedly unhappy with the candidate Balram Naik, who they allege neglected them in the last 10 years.

The Hindutva factor

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also faces a tough challenge in Secunderabad, the constituency he has been named in-charge. The Congress has fielded BRS MLA Danam Nagender who recently joined the party. Sources say that this may not be a good thing as Nagender has been accused of harassing the Congress cadre when he was in the BRS. The BJP fielded sitting MP G Kishan Reddy who remains popular in the constituency. Kishan is banking on the Hindutva sentiment to retain the seat. The BRS has fielded T Padma Rao who is well connected with the voters.