Telangana: Water Board to press into service 50 mini tankers to reach all consumers

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to procure 50 stainless steel mini water tankers of 3,000 litres capacity mounted on small vehicles for deployment in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad soon. They will be pressed into service in low-income neighbourhoods as large tanks of 5,000 litres capacity find it difficult to navigate narrow lanes.

These will also be useful for small families who do not require large tankers and in localities where polluted water is supplied. Officials said the HMWS&SB has invited agencies for the manufacture, supply and delivery of BS VI model chassis mounted on a mini tanker within a month from the date of issuing the order.

Water Board authorities told TNIE that the depletion of groundwater levels has resulted in the drying up of several borewells in the Greater Hyderabad limits, which has led to an increased demand for water tankers.

During meetings at the HMWS&SB office, under the chairmanship of MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore, the Water Board has also decided to manufacture MS water tankers, the officials said, adding that these tankers will be distributed to interested parties for hire under the “Dial-A-Tanker” scheme.

Moreover, the Water Board has decided to transition existing water tankers from free and free-cum-payment schemes to the dedicated Dial-A-Tanker scheme. Additionally, these tankers will be deployed to supply water to water camps established by HMWS&SB and various social service organisations across Hyderabad.

The stainless steel tank will be affixed with a three-millimetre-thick plate along with a hose pipe of 10 metres of 90mm–110 mm diametres, a stand for carry hose pipe suitable for HMWS&SB mini tanker model with required length and logo with necessary safety tools, all accessories, finished shape as directed by HMWS&SB.