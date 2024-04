HYDERABAD: Representatives of two Hyderabad-based space startups — Skyroot Aerospace and Dhruva Space — are expected to meet Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk when he visits India on April 22.

Speaking to TNIE, Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace — which is India’s first private company to develop a launch vehicle — confirmed that the meeting will be held in New Delhi. However, Dhruva Space representatives refused to comment on the matter.

Regarding the agenda of the meeting, Pawan said they were looking forward to an open conversation and to showcase the firm’s capabilities and credentials. “What transpires out of this is not in our control for now, but we are open to any possibilities or opportunities,” he added. The CEO said the tech billionaire’s visit is testimony to the growing prowess and reputation of India’s space sector, riding on the success of landmark missions and projects.

‘Musk visit a testament to India’s growth in space sector’

“It is a clear indication of the journey of the space sector in the near future,” said the Skyroot co-founder.

Skyroot Aerospace successfully test-fired the second stage of the Vikram-1 space launch vehicle last month. Vikram-1, designed and manufactured entirely in India, will be the country’s first launch vehicle developed by the private sector.

Amidst reports of Tesla sending a team to India to scout for locations for an EV plant, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu had informed that the Telangana government has been in discussions with Tesla representatives to set up a unit in the state.

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!” Musk wrote on X last week without giving a date for the visit.