3 held in Telangana for selling IPL tickets in black

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police arrested three software professionals involved in the illegal sale of IPL tickets.

The accused have been identified as Sonturi Madhubabu, Mathew Rodrigues, and Nijantan Elangovan, who were selling tickets in black for the upcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore match on April 25.

The police said that the individuals sold tickets at exorbitant prices between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per ticket.

Police seized three mobile phones and a total of 15 tickets. Further investigation is on.