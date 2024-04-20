Another BRS MLA set to join Congress soon

HYDERABAD: In another big setback to the BRS, Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud is likely to join the Congress soon.

On Friday, he met Chief Minister A Revath Reddy here. Sources said that he expressed his willingness to join the Congress and the CM agreed to the proposal. This was the second time he met the CM after Congress came to power in the state.

Prakash Goud would be the fourth MLA to shift loyalty from the BRS to the ruling party. Recently, MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao joined the Congress.

Prakash Goud started his political career with the TDP and won as an MLA from Rajendranagar in 2009 and 2014. Later, he joined the BRS and retained the seat twice in 2018 and 2023.

KTR’s kin joins Cong

Meanwhile, Edla Rahul Rao, a cousin of BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s wife, joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Former MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao managed to get Rahul into the Congress.