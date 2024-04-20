'BJP’s aim is to build nation, not just capture power,' says Rajnath

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: Describing the Congress as an “outdated” party, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the BJP’s politics is aimed at not merely capturing power but to build the nation.
Addressing the gathering before Telangana BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy filed his nomination as BJP’s candidate from the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, Rajnath said: “The BJP does not do politics in the name of caste, creed and religion. Its politics are based on justice and humanity.”
The senior BJP leader said that former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao wrote in his book that there was pressure to present a “rosy picture” of the country’s economy during UPA rule.
“The Congress and BRS are full of loot and jhoot (lies). But no one can point a finger at the BJP governments, which were led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the past and Narendra Modi now,” he said.
Rajnath also claimed that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, the war between Russia and Ukraine was halted for four hours and more than 22,000 Indian students were evacuated,” he said.
The Defence minister said that under Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy and it now is bracing to be among the world’s top three economies by 2027.
Stating that the BJP fulfilled all its promises, including construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq, he said that nobody will lose their citizenship when the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is implemented.
Claiming that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty under Modi’s leadership, he urged the voters to elect Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad and Eatala Rajender from Malkajgiri with a huge majority.
Rajnath also participated in a roadshow held in Khammam before the BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao filed his nomination when the town reverberated with chants of Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat and Jai Modi amidst performances by various artistes.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath accused the Congress of “doing nothing during its rule for decades”. He claimed that Nehru, Indira and Rajiv failed to fulfil their promise to eradicate poverty, but Modi brought 25 crore people above the poverty line in 10 years.
Earlier, Vinod Rao, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Dharma Rao, Premender Reddy, Galla Satyanarayana, Ranga Kiran and other BJP leaders gave a warm welcome to Rajnath when he landed in Khammam in a chopper.
The BJP leaders travelling in the campaign chariot bedecked with flowers greeted people who turned up for the event in large numbers braving scorching sun.
Rajnath Singh addressed the people at the ZP Centre and congratulated the people of Telangana for sending home a ‘bad’ government. He claimed that BJP had a big role in the formation of a separate Telangana state.
He alleged that the BRS and the Congress were the two sides of the same coin and that the two parties were steeped in corruption. The Modi government did what it promised and abolished Article 370, triple talaq and built Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.
He said the BJP candidate Vinod Rao was known for his social service and he would come to Khammam to thank people if they elect Vinod Rao. Addressing the gathering, Vinod Rao urged people to give him an opportunity if they want to see Khammam developed.