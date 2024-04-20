'BJP’s aim is to build nation, not just capture power,' says Rajnath

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: Describing the Congress as an “outdated” party, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the BJP’s politics is aimed at not merely capturing power but to build the nation.

Addressing the gathering before Telangana BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy filed his nomination as BJP’s candidate from the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, Rajnath said: “The BJP does not do politics in the name of caste, creed and religion. Its politics are based on justice and humanity.”

The senior BJP leader said that former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao wrote in his book that there was pressure to present a “rosy picture” of the country’s economy during UPA rule.

“The Congress and BRS are full of loot and jhoot (lies). But no one can point a finger at the BJP governments, which were led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the past and Narendra Modi now,” he said.

Rajnath also claimed that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, the war between Russia and Ukraine was halted for four hours and more than 22,000 Indian students were evacuated,” he said.

The Defence minister said that under Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy and it now is bracing to be among the world’s top three economies by 2027.