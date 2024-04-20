Boy undergoes liver transplant at Hyderabad hospital for rare disease

HYDERABAD : A liver transplant procedure was successfully performed on a 12-year old boy who was suffering from a rare genetic disease, Alagille syndrome, at city-based Care Hospitals, giving him a new lease of life.
Alagille syndrome affects approximately 1 in 100,000 children and requires timely diagnosis and intervention for an optimal outcome. Liver transplantation plays a crucial role in managing progressive liver failure in these patients, but the presence of additional organ involvement complicates treatment.
The boy suffered from persistent jaundice, stunted growth, severe itching, shortness of breath and a host of troubling symptoms, since childhood, and wrong diagnosis of the problem as biliary atresia at birth delayed corrective surgery, posing a life long risk to the boy.
After thorough evaluation at Care Hospitals, the doctors found that the boy was suffering from Alagille syndrome, affecting multiple organs.
With the boy’s liver function rapidly declining and complications arising from pulmonary artery stenosis, a combined approach was necessary for treatment. The boy’s mother donated a portion of her liver to the boy for the surgery.
Dr Mohammed Nayeem, liver transplant surgeon, Care Hospitals, said, “This case epitomises the significance of multidisciplinary intervention and holistic compassionate care for children grappling with complex medical conditions.”