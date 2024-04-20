Boy undergoes liver transplant at Hyderabad hospital for rare disease

HYDERABAD : A liver transplant procedure was successfully performed on a 12-year old boy who was suffering from a rare genetic disease, Alagille syndrome, at city-based Care Hospitals, giving him a new lease of life.

Alagille syndrome affects approximately 1 in 100,000 children and requires timely diagnosis and intervention for an optimal outcome. Liver transplantation plays a crucial role in managing progressive liver failure in these patients, but the presence of additional organ involvement complicates treatment.

The boy suffered from persistent jaundice, stunted growth, severe itching, shortness of breath and a host of troubling symptoms, since childhood, and wrong diagnosis of the problem as biliary atresia at birth delayed corrective surgery, posing a life long risk to the boy.