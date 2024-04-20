BRS seeks ECI nod for KCR 'bus yatra'

HYDERABAD: BRS leader K Vasudeva Reddy on Friday met State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and submitted a representation, seeking permission for party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed bus yatra.

As part of the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Rao has decided to embark on a bus yatra from April 22 to May 10. He is likely to start the yatra from Alampur in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

Speaking to the media, Vasudeva Reddy said that the pink party has requested the election officials to direct the police department to provide adequate security for the bus yatra. “If possible, the ECI should deploy Central security forces,” he added.

“Attacks on our party activists and social media warriors have become a cause of concern. That’s the reason we requested for security arrangements,” he said.

He also said that during the bus yatra, Rao will try to expose the failures of the BJP and Congress. “The Congress failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana. The BJP did nothing for the state in the last 10 years,” he added.