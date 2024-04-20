'Congress never promised to waive farm loans in 100 days,' says Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that the Congress never promised to waive farm loans in 100 days of assuming office. Vikramarka, however, said that the Congress government was committed to waiving farm loans.

At a media interaction here, the deputy chief minister condemned the claims of Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy that the Centre released Rs 10 lakh crore for Telangana. He said that Telangana has received Rs 3.7 lakh crore, a sum that it was entitled to.

Reacting to a question on state finances, the deputy chief minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, during the Assembly elections, sought the permission of the Election Commission to release Rs 7,000 crore towards Rythu Bandhu but never released the amount. “However, when Congress took reins of the government, the state treasury was showing a negative balance. Where did this Rs 7,000 crore go? KCR should answer this to the people,” he said.