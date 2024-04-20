Delhi liquor scam: Sharath Chandra to turn approver in CBI case too

HYDERABAD: The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi has allowed Hyderabad-based businessman Sharath Chandra Reddy, one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam, to turn approver in the case filed by the CBI.

On Friday, the CBI filed an application before the court to record Sharath Chandra’s statement under Section 164 CrPC. The court asked him if he consented to recording the statement, to which he reportedly agreed. The court then allowed the CBI’s application.

Sharath Chandra had turned approver in the ED case in June 2023. Based on his statements, ED arrested K Kavitha and Arvind Kejriwal.