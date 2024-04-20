From BJP's Tandra to AIMIM 's Owaisi, a look at the assets of LS candidates from Telangana

The filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha elections has started in Telangana. The most interesting columns one looks at in the affidavits being submitted by the candidates are assets, liabilities and the pending criminal cases against them.
Interestingly, a male candidate (BJP Khammam candidate Tandra Vinod Rao) owns gold and diamond jewellery worth lakhs while a female contestant (Congress Adilabad candidate Atram Suguna) does not own any jewellery.
Six pieces of 22kt gold
(39.4 g) kurta buttons worth Rs 2.4 lakh amond-pearl necklace with 22kt thread (124.4 g) worth Rs 9.54 lakh, a set of diamond necklace and earrings with ruby, emerald (298 g) worth Rs 17.15 lakh, one diamond necklace, one pair of earrings with yellow synthetic stone 18kt (204.450 grams) valued at Rs 26.65 lakh are some of the ornaments possessed by BJP Khammam candidate candidate Tandra Vinod Rao. He has a total of 19 jewellery and bullion items. His wife Vineela too owns several jewellery items. The total value of Vinod Rao’s movable assets is Rs 7.04 crore and his wife’s moveable assets is Rs 2.90 crore.
In contrast, the Congress candidate from Adilabad and tribal rights activist Atram Suguna does not have any jewellery or bullion items. She is not even a crorepati. She has Rs 19.61 lakh housing loan and Rs 3.87 lakh personal loan from a bank. She has moveable assets worth Rs 12.10 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 42.50 lakh.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi doesn’t own a car (motor vehicle) nor does he own any agricultural and non-agricultural land or commercial buildings. He has no investments in bonds, shares or mutual funds. Owaisi has one NP Bore .22 pistol worth Rs 1 lakh and one NP Bore 30-60 rifle worth Rs 1 lakh.
DK Aruna’s dues
BJP Mahbubnagar candidate DK Aruna has to pay Rs 22,52,745 to the state government. The Director of Mines and Geology in a letter in 2008 said that the Road Tech Crushers has to pay mineral revenue dues of Rs 90,10,980. As Aruna is holding 25 per cent share in Road Tech Crushers, she was asked to pay a penalty of Rs 22,52,745.