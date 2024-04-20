Telangana

Heatwave continues in Telangana, IMD forecasts thunderstorms over next seven days

Highest temp recorded in N’gonda & Bhadradri Kothagudem at 44.80C, followed by Hyd at 430C
Agriculture workers are seen looking after their goats on a hot sunny day in Karimnagar | Express
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Temperatures in the state continue to soar with heatwave conditions affecting areas such as Khammam, Jagtiyal, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy and Warangal districts.

As per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Nalgonda and Bhadradri Kothagudem at 44.80C, followed by Moosapet in Hyderabad at 430C on Friday.

The IMD said that light rains and thunderstorms are expected over the next seven days in several districts including Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtiyal and parts of Hyderabad. A yellow alert has been issued for the same.

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and surrounding areas at 0.9km above mean sea level and a trough from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km, can influence the weather.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 400C and 270C respectively.

Six die of sunstroke in erstwhile Adilabad district

As the mercury continues to rise in the erstwhile Adilabad district, recent days have seen temperatures soaring above 440C, with Mancherial district hitting a record 450C this summer. This intense heat has led to increased sunstroke-related fatalities, with six people dying in various parts of the district

Govt issues advisory to help people tackle scorching heat

Dos

Stay hydrated

  •  Drink sufficient water as and when possible, even if you are not thirsty. Use ORS, consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk / lassi with some added salts, fruit juices etc..

  •  Carry water during travel, eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like watermelon, muskmelon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce etc

Shield yourself

  •  Wear thin loose cotton garments, preferably light coloured

  •  Cover your head using umbrellas, hats, caps etc. while venturing out in direct sunlight

  •  Wear footwear while going out in the sun.

  •  Stay indoors as much as possible, preferably in well ventilated and cool places

  •  Block direct sunlight and heat waves, keep windows and curtains closed during the day especially on the sunny side of your house

  •  Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening

Vulnerable population

Some people are at greater risk than others of heatstroke like infants and young children; people working outdoors; pregnant women; people who have a mental Illness; physically ill, especially with heart disease or high BP.

Don’ts

  •  Avoid getting out in the sun, especially in the afternoon

  •  Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

  •  Do not go out barefoot

  •  Avoid cooking during peak summer hours.

  •  Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar as these lead to loss of more body-fluid or may cause stomach cramps

  •  Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food

  •  Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle

Danger signals

Seek immediate medical attention from nearby government health facilities if any of the following is observed

  •  Altered mental sensorium with disorientation: confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure and coma

  •  Hot, red and dry skin

  •  Body temperature 40 0C or 104 0F · Throbbing headache

  •  Anxiety, Dizziness, fainting and lightheadedness

  •  Muscle weakness or cramps · Nausea and vomiting

  •  Rapid heart beat

  •  Rapid, shallow breathing

Heatwave
weather forecast

