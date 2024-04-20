Heatwave continues in Telangana, IMD forecasts thunderstorms over next seven days

HYDERABAD : Temperatures in the state continue to soar with heatwave conditions affecting areas such as Khammam, Jagtiyal, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy and Warangal districts.

As per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Nalgonda and Bhadradri Kothagudem at 44.80C, followed by Moosapet in Hyderabad at 430C on Friday.

The IMD said that light rains and thunderstorms are expected over the next seven days in several districts including Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtiyal and parts of Hyderabad. A yellow alert has been issued for the same.

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and surrounding areas at 0.9km above mean sea level and a trough from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km, can influence the weather.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 400C and 270C respectively.

Six die of sunstroke in erstwhile Adilabad district

As the mercury continues to rise in the erstwhile Adilabad district, recent days have seen temperatures soaring above 440C, with Mancherial district hitting a record 450C this summer. This intense heat has led to increased sunstroke-related fatalities, with six people dying in various parts of the district

Govt issues advisory to help people tackle scorching heat

Dos

Stay hydrated