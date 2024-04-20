IKEA fined for asking Hyderabad man to pay for paper carry bag

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has ordered IKEA’s Hyderabad branch to compensate `1,000 to a Hyderabad resident for causing distress over charging for a paper carry bag.

The consumer contended that the Swedish-origin company, with headquarters in India based out of Delhi, failed to provide him with a carry bag after he bought items worth `816. Moreover, the consumer said he was used as a promoter of IKEA’s product as he was compelled to buy a `20 bag on which their logo was printed. It amounts to unfair trade practice, he alleged.

In its defence, IKEA argued that it never forces its customers to purchase carry bags, instead, it allows them to bring their own bags to the store.