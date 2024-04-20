Raheel case: ACP among three cops suspended

HYDERABAD: DGP Ravi Gupta has issued orders placing three police officials under suspension for alleged negligence of duty in connection with the March, 2022 accident case in which Raheel Shakeel, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakeel, was named as an accused.

Based on an inquiry report, M Sudarshan, the then ACP, Banjara Hills, Rajasekhar Reddy, Jubilee Hills inspector and Chandrasekhar, SI, have been suspended. The police had named Raheel as an accused in the accident at Jubilee Hills that was reported in March 2022. A toddler died after a car, allegedly being driven by Raheel hit the mother while she was crossing the road.

Six other cops from Multi-Zone were also suspended by IGP EV Ranganath.