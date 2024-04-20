Telangana doctors association condemns former health minister's statement on RMPs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has condemned the statements made by former health minister Harish Rao over the actions taken by the Congress government against the registered medical practitioners (RMP) and paramedical practitioners (PMP) in the state.

Harish Rao, in a televised interview on April 17 stated that the previous BRS government was focused on the development of the state in terms of health, medical colleges, pension schemes and infrastructure. But the Congress government was conducting rains on the RMPs and PMPs.

Following Harish Rao’s remarks, the T-JUDA released a statement on Friday condemning the statements made by him, and reiterated that it firmly supported the measures taken by the government and that these measures were necessary in safeguarding the health and well-being of citizens of Telangana from the risks posed by unqualified practitioners.

“It is imperative that the highest standards of healthcare are maintained, and T-JUDA stands in solidarity with the government’s efforts to uphold these standards and protect public health,”, T-JUDA said.