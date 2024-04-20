To achieve target of winning 10 seats in Telangana, BJP fine-tunes strategy at micro-level

HYDERABAD: To achieve its target of winning at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP plans to reach out to the beneficiaries of Union government schemes in a big way.

The saffron party plans to woo the beneficiaries and their family members with its “Intintiki BJP (BJP for every home)” as part of its Mahajan Sampark programme.

The 30-day campaign, a draft of which has been accessed by TNIE, lists day-wise programmes to be taken up. The draft also mentions the strategy to be adopted on polling day. As part of the campaign, BJP plans to conduct Mahajan Sampark programme two times in Telangana.

The draft says that as soon as polling begins on May 13, leaders should ensure that 50 women stand in the queue at every polling booth and BJP activists cast their vote in early hours. Booth management meetings, booth and shakti kendra level meetings, social media activists meetings are part of the campaign action plan.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP spokesperson Amarnath Sarangula said that the next 24 days were crucial for the party. “We are adopting a three-dimensional strategy in the campaign — concentrating at booth-level managements, reaching out to the beneficiaries of Union government schemes and small meetings with key voters.”