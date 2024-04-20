To achieve target of winning 10 seats in Telangana, BJP fine-tunes strategy at micro-level
HYDERABAD: To achieve its target of winning at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP plans to reach out to the beneficiaries of Union government schemes in a big way.
The saffron party plans to woo the beneficiaries and their family members with its “Intintiki BJP (BJP for every home)” as part of its Mahajan Sampark programme.
The 30-day campaign, a draft of which has been accessed by TNIE, lists day-wise programmes to be taken up. The draft also mentions the strategy to be adopted on polling day. As part of the campaign, BJP plans to conduct Mahajan Sampark programme two times in Telangana.
The draft says that as soon as polling begins on May 13, leaders should ensure that 50 women stand in the queue at every polling booth and BJP activists cast their vote in early hours. Booth management meetings, booth and shakti kendra level meetings, social media activists meetings are part of the campaign action plan.
Speaking to TNIE, BJP spokesperson Amarnath Sarangula said that the next 24 days were crucial for the party. “We are adopting a three-dimensional strategy in the campaign — concentrating at booth-level managements, reaching out to the beneficiaries of Union government schemes and small meetings with key voters.”
Amarnath said that there are 65 lakh beneficiaries of Union government schemes in Telangana and the party planned to reach out them directly of through phone calls and turn them into BJP voters. He said that key voters like doctors, lawyers, engineers and other professionals who are considered political influencers at the local level, are important to the party. The BJP plans to conduct at least one lakh small meetings with these key voters, Amarnath said.
Detailed action plan
April 18 to 25
Special meetings with key voters, senior leaders and members of parivar kshetras
Every leader should collect micro donations from 10 people in every polling booth
Every member of the party should participate in the nomination filing programme in their respective constituency and in the bike rally
On the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti, meetings should be conducted with the Jain community and BJP activists should participate in the prayers
Social media activists should meet constituency wise
April 28 to 30
Mahajan Sampark:- Verification of voters booth wise by booth committee members.
Beneficiaries of Union government schemes should be contacted.
Leaders should distribute pamphlets, voter slips and copies of candidate’s commitments
May 1 to 8
Street corner meetings
Formulating strategies and reports for winning
Campaigning of Union government achievements
Meetings of Shakti Kendras
Five meetings should be conducted at booth level, without fail. At least 20 to 25 activists should participate in each meeting
May 8 to 10
BJP flags, stickers and voter slips should be distributed to every home
May 10 to 11
Workshop for booth agents
Booth management
May 13
Leaders to ensure 50 women stand in queues at every polling booth
BJP activists should vote in first hours
Get hour-wise info on voting from every booth