Villagers express concerns over purity of water supplied under Mission Bhagiratha in Telangana

ADILABAD : With rising mercury levels increasing and decreasing water levels, the Adilabad District Special Officer and Special Secretary to Government of Telangana, Prashanth Jeevan Patel, visited the district to assess the drinking water situation in rural and agency areas.

He inspected Dongargaon, Tosham tanda, Pullimadugu, Kumari tanda and other mandals on Friday.

He interacted with the villagers and took stock of the drinking water issues. Interestingly, some villagers expressed concerns due to misunderstandings about the purity of water supplied under Mission Bhagiratha, though it is intended for drinking.

Patel noted that Mission Bhagiratha water supply was irregular in these villages, prompting them to call for tankers.

He also reviewed the current water supply from gram panchayat borewells, and plans are on to lease agricultural borewells due to rising temperatures.