'You can try to poach my MLAs, I will guard them like high-voltage wire': Revanth to KCR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he was guarding his party MLAs from potential poaching attempts by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing a rally after Congress candidate Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy filed nomination papers for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat, Revanth said, “KCR may be thinking that Congress MLAs are like a herd of sheep. Revanth Reddy is here. You try your best. I am standing like a high-voltage wire.”

He was responding to KCR’s comments on Thursday that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him to join the BRS.

The chief minister has increased his focus on Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha segment and made his third visit after the model code of conduct came into force.

Reacting to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s statement that his party election symbol ‘car’ would come back like a new one after undergoing repairs at a garage, Revanth Reddy said that both the engine of the car and health of KCR were damaged.

Later, addressing a campaign meeting in Mahabubabad, he described the BJP as Telangana traitor. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of opposing formation of Telangana and obstructing the state’s development.

I am witness to Modi saying state formation invalid, says Revanth

“Modi said that the Telangana bill was passed by closing the doors of Parliament and also remarked that the mother was killed to save the newborn. Modi therefore called the formation of Telangana invalid. I was eye-witness to this. How dare they ask for votes from Telangana now,” he claimed. He also said that while Sonia Gandhi sanctioned Bayyaram steel factory as part of AP Reorganisation Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government sat on it for 10 years.